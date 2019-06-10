Heat takes toll on villagers in arid regions as Maharashtra faces high temperatures

Of late, Rajeshwar Jadhav (44), a farm labourer from Yavatmal’s Sonurli village has been having severe headaches, excessive thirst and a burning sensation throughout the body. When the headache kicks in, there is simply no respite, he said. Mr. Jadhav’s symptoms indicate heat stress, a debilitating condition that people in the semi-arid Vidarbha region suffer from.

Many regions in the State have been facing a severe heat wave since March, with temperatures hovering between 40 degrees and 48 degrees. Vidarbha is among the worst affected.

Early warning systems

Since 2016, efforts have been on to prevent deaths through early warning systems. “A lot has changed since that year, when many States including Maharashtra, implemented a heat wave action plan. Regular heat wave warnings, updates on threshold temperatures, and so on have made a lot of difference,” K.S. Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (Meteorology), Regional India Meteorological Department, said.

However, activists and field researchers say more needs to be done. Researchers from the Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR), who closely studied indoor and outdoor temperatures in Yavatmal, published a policy brief in September 2018, which said community halls every few kilometres with good ventilation, sheds and tents for daily wage workers and farm labourers, encouraging tiled roofing and subsidies on coolers can bring relief to vulnerable people, especially farmers.

Mr. Jadhav would know. He walks a kilometre to his farm and works from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the summer. The sun, he said, is so harsh that one longs to find some shade for a few minutes during work. “How much will it cost to put up sheds and community halls?” he asked.

There is little relief from the heat at home either, with his tin-roofed house scorching the family. “I have a small cooler, but it is barely enough,” Mr. Jadhav said.

He feels the system has let all farmers down. “We don’t have water. Crops are failing. Politicians have failed us with respect to big issues like crop failure and farmer suicides. They have not bothered to take small measures either,” Mr. Jadhav said.

In Yavatmal’s Eklara village, 38-year-old Lalita Sasane has a similar story. She works on her four-acre farm along with her husband from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.. “By 9.30 a.m., it gets difficult to continue working,” said Ms. Sasane, who regularly suffers from leg cramps, headaches, vomiting and diarrhoea. At home, she is again exposed to heat during cooking, which makes her irritable.

Heat stress in rural areas is an overlooked problem, said Premsagar Tasgaonkar, a researcher with WOTR. “Government departments like health and housing have to coordinate closely to address this issue,” he said.

Pilot study

WOTR’s 2018 policy brief was based on a pilot study carried out in Sonurli and Eklara villages, which involved measuring outdoor and indoor temperatures.

While the outdoor temperatures were measured by an automated weather station, for indoor temperatures, 20 data loggers that record air temperature at a pre-set 10-minute interval were installed in village houses with tin, tile and RCC roofs.

To understand heat stress, 326 villagers were interviewed through a structured questionnaire. “We found that indoor temperatures in tin-roofed houses were higher than outdoor temperatures very often. While tin roofs had a high temperature during the day, houses with RCC roofs had high night time temperatures,” Mr. Tasgaonkar said. The authorities should encourage tiled roofs, he said. “We also found that heat stress-related symptoms like leg cramps, heavy sweating and excessive thirst were common,” he said.

A detailed study on the data is being compiled.