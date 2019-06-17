Heat, rain delay leave rice growers worried

With the advent of the paddy transplantation season in Punjab and Haryana, an expected delay in monsoon and the ongoing heatwave have left farmers worried.

Monsoon is likely to hit the two States by the first week of July, five-six days later than its usual onset, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Water-guzzling crop

“Paddy is a water-guzzling crop and hence a delay in the rains would mean an increase in the cost of cultivation for the farmers. Dependency on the groundwater would also rise,” said Surinder Pal, director, IMD-Chandigarh.

“Also, this year the temperatures have been slightly higher than previous year. On an average, between mid-April and mid-June, the region has seen a 0.5 degree Celsius rise in temperature against last year. Besides, the summer has been abrupt. The water levels in the dams are good, which could ease the situation,” he added.

Fearing adverse impact of the changes in the climatic conditions on the crops, farmers’ unions in Punjab are now demanding an uninterrupted supply of electricity beyond eight hours that the State government has assured to provide.

“The eight-hour power supply to run tube wells for paddy won't help farmers this year. The government needs to provide electricity beyond that. With temperatures on the rise and a delay in the rains, the cost to sustain the crop is all set to go up for the farmers,” said Harmeet Singh of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kadian).

“A minimum of 10 hours of uninterrupted water supply is required, only then would the farmers be able to sustain their crops. In the absence of power supply, the farmers will have to irrigate their fields with diesel-operated generators, which would raise the cost of inputs,” he said.

The State government has made arrangements for 14,000 MW, with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited anticipating the demand to be around 13,500 MW.

BKU demand

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh said, “First of all, the government needs to develop a mechanism to provide uninterrupted power supply. There have been instances when as soon as the power demand peaks, the system trips. The government should ensure 10 hours of electricity for the paddy crop otherwise the farmers would suffer losses this season.”