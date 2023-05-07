Heat conditions return to Jharkhand, heatwave forecast for 11 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

May 07, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heat waves in 11 mandals in the State on May 8.

Heat waves are expected to hit four mandals each in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalli districts, two in Kakinada and one in Parvathipuram Manyam, said APSDMA in a statement on May 7.

Meanwhile, the Met department observed that the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal lay over that area and adjoining South Andaman Sea, extending up to up to middle tropospheric level.

"Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region on May 8 (Monday). It is likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around May 9 (Tuesday),” said the Met department in a statement today.

Further, the depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea.

However, the Met department noted that the southern state will not have heavy rainfall or get impacted as the cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal sea, Andaman Sea and move during the next week.

Heat conditions return to Jharkhand after fortnight of pleasant weather

Heat conditions returned to Jharkhand after a fortnight of pleasant weather as mercury levels jumped by up to four degrees Celsius from the previous day, a weather official said on May 7.

According to the Meteorological department, the maximum temperature will rise by another three to four degrees Celsius in the next five days.

“The skies will be clear and the weather conditions will be dry till May 10,” Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said.

Godda district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius on May 6, a jump of 2.5 degrees Celsius from May 5. The second-highest temperature of 39 degrees Celsius was recorded in both Daltonganj and Deoghar.

State capital Ranchi recorded the maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius on May 6, a rise of 3.8 degrees Celsius from May 5.

The weather department predicted that the maximum temperature in Ranchi may reach 38 degrees Celsius by May 10. Jamshedpur registered the maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, an increase of 2.7 degrees Celsius from May 5.

Parts of Jharkhand witnessed severe heatwave conditions between April 10 and April 21, with the maximum temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

The state got some respite after April 22 with spells of rain and thundershowers. The state received 27 mm of rain in the last week of April against the normal rainfall of 19.8 mm.