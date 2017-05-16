Heat claims a life in Gujarat

With mercury hovering above 43 degree C in most of Gujarat, the State is witnessing intense heat wave conditions that have claimed one life and affected hundreds in Ahmedabad and other towns.

One person died of heatstroke in Ahmedabad city on Monday while 518 cases of heatstroke, dehydration, fluctuations in blood pressure, anxiety were reported in hospitals across the State.

Multiple complaints

According to the State emergency services, 2,368 persons have been affected by the excessive heat conditions since the beginning of May in Ahmedabad alone. “People are coming in to complain of dehydration, stroke, vomiting, chest and stomach pain and nose and ear bleeding,” a senior staff member for the emergency medical centre told The Hindu.

“We are witnessing intense heat wave conditions with dry weather across the State, except for a few places in south Gujarat. Hundreds of patients are pouring in with heat-related illnesses,” a senior doctor of Ahmedabad civil hospital said.

Another senior doctor from the city said the bulk of the patients were senior citizens, children and daily wage earners who were exposed to sun due to their work requirements.

Orange alert

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has issued an orange alert as part of its heat action plan that has been prepared and implemented with the help of experts from the U.S.-based Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Gandhinagar.

“We have alerted the citizens to take precautions, minimise exposure to sun between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and remain hydrated during the day,” a senior official of the civic body said. “As per the met department’s prediction, heat wave conditions will continue for another week in the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, a sudden change in the wind pattern on Tuesday brought in humidity.

“Owing to change in wind direction, the relative humidity has become quite high in the State. In coastal areas, it is around 70-80% while in inland parts, it was 70%,” said Jayanta Sarkar, senior meteorologist of Met office in Ahmedabad.