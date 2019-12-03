Other States

Healthcare campaign in Rajasthan

New health policy will be implemented during the drive

An ambitious campaign, called “Nirogi Rajasthan”, is on the anvil in the State for people’s health care with special provisions for call centre, a dedicated website and geriatric departments for elderly patients in all medical colleges.

The State’s new health policy will be implemented during the campaign with the school children acting as its brand ambassadors.

The campaign will be launched on December 17, marking the completion of one year of the Congress government in the State.

