Health start-ups providing innovative solutions

They have begun rolling out new concepts of hybrid pharmacy and diagnostics

Health start-ups coming up in Rajasthan during the COVID-19 pandemic have provided some innovative solutions to overcome the crisis amid the virus infection putting an excessive burden on the public health infrastructure. The start-ups have kicked off with the new concepts of hybrid pharmacy and diagnostics.

Supported by a health research institution, the start-ups have conducted research and made intelligent planning with an out-of-box thinking to provide succour to those affected by the second wave of pandemic as well as other other patients whose health needs constant monitoring. The institution provided orientation to several of the entrepreneurs who launched the new units.

CIIE support

The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) University here has extended support to the nascent startups in the State and helped them with the entrepreneurial skills. Home healthcare for the elderly patients was a major area of intervention in the services of start-ups.

CIIE chairperson Sheenu Jain said here on Wednesday that while one of the start-ups had come up for operating in the sphere of hybrid pharmacy, another had launched health-based devices for diabetes and other allied diseases. Technology and service-based start-ups had joined the centre to get connected with the right set of people, she said.

The CIIE has worked on evolving the prototypes for start-ups and supported them through mentoring, legal assistance and company registration. Dr. Jain said the CIIE would shortly become the first purely health-based incubator in Rajasthan and get the State government’s support for laying a strong foundation for the units adding value to the healthcare services.

A women's entrepreneurship development programme launched by the CIIE has helped out women entrepreneurs to take up the startup projects with profitable outcomes.