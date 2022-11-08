Health Ministry grants 265 PG medical seats in J&K

50% PG seats reserved for postgraduate training of local in-service doctors

The Central Government has granted 265 Diplomate of National Board postgraduate medical seats in various government hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir, with the active contribution of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

According to a press release from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the move is aimed at providing trained specialists in almost every district of J&K.

“The initiative will help doctors of J&K to help get training in their own region and tapping this homegrown medical workforce would lead to an effective healthcare delivery system in the UT,” said a senior Health Ministry official.

The Ministry explained that because of the current expansion presently there exists more than 250 PG seats across 20 districts in phase 1 of the expansion plan. Two more PG seats will be granted in the second phase. Furthermore, 50% of the PG seats are reserved for local in-service doctors to provide them the opportunity for postgraduate training.

Additionally, for various medical entrance examinations, the Central Government has increased the number of examination centres in the U.T., due to which candidates of Jammu and Kashmir will not have to travel to other states to appear in the entrance examinations.