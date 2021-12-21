‘Health a major reason behind witchcraft-related violence’

BHUBANESWAR

21 December 2021 01:31 IST

Dire need for awareness and education regarding the superstition, says study conducted in Odisha

Health concerns continue to be a major underlying reason behind witchcraft related violence in Odisha while there is a dire need for awareness and education among the people regarding superstition, says a study that analysed 102 incidents of violence.

The study ‘Witch-Hunting in Odisha’ conducted by State Commission for Women, Odisha and Action Aid Association, a non-government organisation, says, “27% of witch branding are attributed to health issues among children, whereas 43.5 % of the cases are linked to health issues in case of adult villagers.”

“Similarly, misfortune or attempts of land grabbing have been found to be reasons behind 24.5 % of the cases. The lowest 5% of the cases were due to crop failure,” says the study.

Advertising

Advertising

“Police have intervened in 69% of the cases. In 30% cases, victims of witchcraft have been killed whereas victims in 17% cases did not have any options left, but to leave their villages,” it says.

‘Widows vulnerable’

B.N. Durga of Action Aid Association said “single women who were widowed or separated were found to be the most vulnerable groups in witch branding related crimes. Children of the victims face the brunt of the stigma.”

According to the study, a total of 12 States in India witnessed witch-branding and close to 2,300 witch-hunting murders were committed nation-wide between 1999 and 2013.

Even after the enactment of the Witch Hunting Act of Odisha in 2013, as many as 99, 83 and 58 cases were reported in the years 2017, 2016 and 2015 respectively.

In case of neighbouring Jharkhand, the witch-hunting law has been in force since 2001. However, the State still tops the list of witch-hunting deaths from 2013 to 2016. 523 women were lynched on the suspicion of practicing witchcraft from 2001 to 2016 in the State, but unfortunately, many cases had gone unreported, the study says.

OSCW assurance

“The Commission considers witch persecution of women as violation of the rights of women. As suggested by the study, the Commission will work to bring necessary amendments in the existing law to ensure adequate safeguarding of victims of witch branding,” said Dr Minati Behera, Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women.