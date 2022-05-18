Headmistress held for carrying ‘beef’ in Assam

May 18, 2022 23:35 IST

She was sent to judicial custody by a Goalpara court

GUWAHATI

The police in western Assam’s Goalpara district have arrested a teacher of a government school for allegedly carrying beef to school.

Dalima Nessa, the arrested teacher, is the headmistress of the Hurkachungi Middle English School in the district’s Lakhipur area.

She was questioned by the police and arrested after a colleague complained that she had brought beef for lunch during an official function in school on May 14. “She has been sent to judicial custody by the court,” a police officer said.

Beef is not banned in Assam but a cattle preservation law passed in 2021 restricts the transportation of the animal and prevents the sale of the meat in areas dominated by non-beef-eating communities.