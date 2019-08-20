HCL signs MoU with MADC to expand its Nagpur campus

HCL Technologies (HCL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) for expansion of its campus at the Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), in line with its plan for Tier-II cities.

As part of the MoU, HCL will acquire 90 acres of land to add to its existing 50-acre MIHAN campus.

HCL started its business operations in Nagpur in April 2018 and already has more than 800 employees servicing global accounts. The MIHAN centre delivers a spectrum of services, including infrastructure management, application development, product engineering, BPO, IT services management and HCL’s internal enabling functions. The campus, when fully operational, will employ over 8,000 personnel, an HCL statement said.

The MoU was signed in the presence Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, and Shipping Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Apparao V.V., chief human resource officer, HCL Technologies; and Sanjay Gupta, corporate vice president, HCL Technologies; among other dignitaries.

Mr. Gadkari said, “I am pleased to note the impressive growth of HCL Technologies and their contribution to socio-economic development of Nagpur. Our IT sector has contributed immensely to help India make its mark on the world map. This expansion of the HCL campus in Nagpur will provide many opportunities to local talent and promote growth and development in the city. I wish HCL the very best for all their future endeavours.”

HCL also announced the launch of Tech Bee, a work-integrated early career programme for students who have completed Class XII. After completion of the programme, the students will be deployed at HCL Technologies. They will also have the option to pursue higher education from BITS Pilani and SASTRA University while working, the statement said.

Mr. Apparao V.V. said, “As a global technology company, it is our constant focus to reach out to the young talents who are looking for a career in the IT sector. Our expansion in Nagpur is going to be part of HCL’s strategic vision to expand and bring global opportunities to Tier-II cities, beyond the large metropolises in the country.”