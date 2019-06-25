HC verdict on 16% quota for Marathas on June 27

The Bombay High Court on Monday said that it would deliver its judgement on Maratha reservation on June 27.

The Maharashtra Assembly had on November 29 last year unanimously passed a Bill proposing reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre has been hearing a bunch of petitions for and against the 16% reservation since February.

The court heard arguments by those supporting and opposing the reservation, and also of the Maharashtra government.

After hearing the Maharashtra government justifying the quota, the court had asked what “if the government could have just included the Marathas in the Other Backward Class category and granted them 16% reservation.”

The State had also previously argued that, “we do not want political reservation, only educational and social.”

The advocates opposing the reservation had contended that, “the legislation is unconstitutional and it is against the principle and philosophy of reservation. It amounts to reserve reservation as it violates the cap of 50% reservation and only 32% remains for the open pool.”

They had also informed the court that the report of the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission, on the basis of which the government had taken decision on the quota is “unconstitutional”.