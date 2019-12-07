Other States

HC upholds life sentence of man

more-in

The Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld the life sentence given to a man by a trial court in Bankura district for the murder of a girl who resisted his sexual advances seven years ago.

Rejecting an appeal by Partha Mondal, a Division Bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Suvra Ghosh upheld his conviction and sentence by the Bankura district and sessions court for stabbing the 17-year-old girl to death at Sonamukhi in July 2012.

The girl was going for private tuition along with her 12-year-old cousin around 6 a.m. She was accosted by Mondal on the way and taken to a nearby field, where he tried to sexually assault her, prosecution counsel Sanjay Bardhan said. Mondal attacked her with a knife when she resisted his sexual advances and stabbed her in the neck and hand.

Her brother ran back to their house and called her parents, who took her to a hospital. The girl later died at the hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 1:11:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/hc-upholds-life-sentence-of-man/article30225617.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY