HC upholds life sentence of man

The Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld the life sentence given to a man by a trial court in Bankura district for the murder of a girl who resisted his sexual advances seven years ago.

Rejecting an appeal by Partha Mondal, a Division Bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Suvra Ghosh upheld his conviction and sentence by the Bankura district and sessions court for stabbing the 17-year-old girl to death at Sonamukhi in July 2012.

The girl was going for private tuition along with her 12-year-old cousin around 6 a.m. She was accosted by Mondal on the way and taken to a nearby field, where he tried to sexually assault her, prosecution counsel Sanjay Bardhan said. Mondal attacked her with a knife when she resisted his sexual advances and stabbed her in the neck and hand.

Her brother ran back to their house and called her parents, who took her to a hospital. The girl later died at the hospital.