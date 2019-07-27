HC transfers judge for humiliating cop

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday transferred a judge from Agra in western Uttar Pradesh to Mahoba in Bundelkhand after he ordered a police constable to remove the khaki uniform in court as punishment for allegedly not giving passage to his car.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Agra, Santosh Kumar Yadav was transferred as Secretary (full time) district legal services authority HC Registrar General Mayank Kumar Jain said in an order.

The constable, a driver with the Agra police identified as Ghurelal, was allegedly forced by the judge to take off his shirt, belt and cap and made to stand in court for almost an hour on Friday. The policeman, who was driving a police van carrying accused to be presented before court, was reportedly punished for not giving passage to the judge’s vehicle in the court premises.

Humiliated by the incident, the constable then wrote to the district police chief and applied for voluntary retirement. He also apparently broke down.