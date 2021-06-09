HC to hear arrested RJD MP’s plea

New Delhi

09 June 2021 23:58 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will hear a plea by RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to an alleged fertiliser scam, challenging trial court’s order granting his 10-day custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 11.

The High Court noted that since Mr. Singh’s counsel circulated certain judgments to challenge the trial court order, the ED’s counsel also wished to place some judgments in support of his arguments.

Money laundering case

Mr. Singh was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on June 2 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Advertising

Advertising

His plea said the special judge’s order suffers from complete non-application of mind and has been passed mechanically without proper appreciation of peculiar facts of the case and material on record.

The case pertains to an alleged fertiliser scam linked to the IFFCO and India Potash Limited (IPL), in which the CBI had registered a corruption case last month.