HC suspends action against Manipur MLA

IMPHAL

10 July 2020 23:48 IST

A two-judge Bench of the Manipur High Court on Friday ordered the suspension of proceeding of the Speaker’s Tribunal regarding disqualification of All India Trinamool Congress lawmaker T. Robindro for more than a week.

Mr. Robindro was one of nine MLAs, including three of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who had withdrawn support from the Nongtmombam Biren government on June 17. He switched his loyalty to the Congress and went to court after Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand disqualified him on June 19, the day of the Rajya Sabha election.

The High Court suspended the disqualification proceeding till July 20.

