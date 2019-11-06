HC stays cremation of bodies of Maoists

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the State government not to cremate the bodies of two suspected Maoists killed allegedly in a police encounter in the Agali forest in Palakkad district.

Justice R. Narayana Pisharadi said the bodies of Karthi and Manivasakam should be preserved until further orders.

The order was passed on a petition filed by N. Murugeshan and Lakshmi, brother and sister of Karthi and Manivasakam respectively challenging the Palakkad sessions judge order allowing the police to cremate the bodies.

The court also directed the State government to produce all records relating to the case and the post-mortem report. The court directed the government to take steps to see that the bodies were ‘kept intact’ without getting decomposed to the extent possible.

State opposes bail plea

Meanwhile, the State government on Tuesday objected to the bail applications of two Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers arrested for their alleged links with Maoists. The public prosecutor and government pleader attested before the Kozhikode sessions court the police version of slapping the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on them.

Citing the gravity of the offence mentioned in the First Information Report, prosecutor K.N. Jayakumar argued in the court that the suspects, Alan Suhaib, 20, and Thaha Fazal, 24, were activists of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The police had got incriminating evidence to prove their involvement with the proscribed outfit, he said. M.K. Dinesh, who appeared for the accused, pleaded that the youths were not involved in any extremist activities and foisting UAPA charges on them was unjustified.

After hearing the arguments, sessions court judge M.R. Anitha posted the case to Wednesday.