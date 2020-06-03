HC stays appointment of 69,000 UP assistant basic teachers

Lucknow

03 June 2020 11:57 IST

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. A Lucknow bench of the high court fixed the next of hearing on July 12.

Justice Alok Mathur gave the order on batch of writ petitions.

The Uttar Pradesh primary education department had declared the results for recruitment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers. The counselling was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

