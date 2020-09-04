HC sore over counsels’ online conduct

CUTTACK

04 September 2020

One tried to argue from moving car, other from garden of his house

Expressing shock and anguish over the conduct of some advocates during the online court proceedings, the Orissa High Court has sought the indulgence of the State Bar Council and the High Court Bar Association in instructing the advocates not to breach the decorum and decency of the Court during the online proceedings.

Justice Biswanath Rath while adjudicating over a Civil Miscellaneous Petition (CMP) on August 31 learnt that a counsel was attempting to argue his case from a moving car.

‘Wife in frame’

Justice Rath went on to share other horrible experiences the Court has witnessed in recent days ever since the cases are being conducted through video conferences due to the pandemic situation. He said a counsel brought his wife into the frame of the video and even after requests when the position did not improve, the counsel’s link was disconnected.

In another instance, a counsel tried to argue his case from the garden lawn of his house on a false plea of poor network inside house. “He was requested not to repeat (it) in future”, Justice Rath said adding that the Court has also witnessed some counsels appear before the camera to argue their cases and start eating food during the course of the proceedings.