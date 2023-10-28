HC slams Gujarat govt for failing to tackle menace of stray cattle

October 28, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Gujarat High Court on Friday slammed State authorities for failing to tackle the growing menace of stray animals while granting one week to show results.

The State has witnessed over a dozen deaths due to attacks by stray animals mainly cows and bullocks. Police and Municipal authorities are reluctant to take action against cattle breeders within cities and towns.

Deaths have been reported from Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Surendranagar, Vapi and other places.

On Friday, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner and Principal Secretary of Urban Development were present before the division bench of Justices Ashutosh Shahstri and Hemant Prachchhak.

During the hearing, the Court highlighted daily news reports on the deaths of citizens on account of the cattle menace and traffic issues.

“The State government has reposed confidence in you, and you’ve been made commissioner of the city. Residents of Ahmedabad also have immense confidence that you will maintain law and order. What is happening? Our directions are not being complied with, officers who are supposed to deal with the menace are being beaten,” Justice Shastri told the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner during the hearing.

In the past, the court has threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against officials if they failed to comply with the court’s directives. Now, the court has told the officials that if the situation does not improve, the court would frame charges against the government officials.

During the hearing, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi admitted “lack of coordination” among various departments and assured the bench that action would be taken.

Mr Trivedi also briefed the court about plans to offer space to cattle owners and breeders outside the city so animals were not left on the roads and streets in the cities.

