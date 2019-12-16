Other States

HC sets aside election of Azam Khan’s son

File image of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan. File.

File image of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan. File.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

more-in

Allahabad High Court ruled that Azam Khan’s son Mohammad Abdullah was below the age of 25 when he filed his nomination papers for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday set aside the election of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Justice S.P. Kesarwani ruled that Mr. Abdullah Azam Khan was not qualified to contest as he was below 25 when he filed his nomination papers as the SP candidate from Suar constituency in 2017.

The election petition against him was filed by Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Kazim Ali Khan.

Mr. Abdullah Azam Khan’s father Azam Khan is the Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, the parliamentary constituency under which the Suar segment falls.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 2:58:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/hc-sets-aside-election-of-azam-khans-son/article30319192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY