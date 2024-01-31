GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandigarh mayor polls | HC seeks replies from Chandigarh admin, municipal corporation on AAP's plea

In his plea, AAP Councillor Kuldeep Kumar sought to set aside the process of the election of the mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, alleging "complete fraud and forgery"

January 31, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
BJP’s Manoj Sonkar being greeted by party councillors after he won the post of Mayor in the Chandigarh municipal corporation polls on January 30, 2024.

BJP’s Manoj Sonkar being greeted by party councillors after he won the post of Mayor in the Chandigarh municipal corporation polls on January 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notices to the Chandigarh administration and the Municipal Corporation on the AAP's petition seeking fresh elections under the supervision of a retired HC judge on January 31.

The Court gave the respondents three weeks to file their replies in the matter.

The BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Jan. 30 in a shock defeat for the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance, which alleged foul play and moved the high court seeking fresh elections.

The petition was filed by AAP Councillor Kuldeep Kumar, who was the candidate for the post of mayor, against the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and the Union Territory administration, among others.

ALSO READ
Chandigarh Mayoral polls | BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar wins post of Mayor; defeats AAP's Kuldeep Kumar

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, the petitioner's counsel Gurminder Singh said the Court has given three weeks to the Chandigarh administration, the Municipal Corporation, and others to file their replies.

Senior standing counsel Anil Mehta said the Court did not give any interim relief to the petitioner.

Complete fraud and forgery, says AAP Councillor

In the plea, Mr. Kumar has sought to set aside the process of the election of the mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, alleging "complete fraud and forgery".

He has also sought instructions to restrain the newly elected mayor from discharging the functions of the mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, saying the entire process of election was "vitiated by fraud".

The Congress and the AAP had predicted an easy victory in the 35-member House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, projecting it as an early test for the INDIA bloc. But the BJP retained all three top posts for which elections were held.

Opposition Councillors alleged tampering with the ballot papers by presiding officer Anil Masih, a charge rejected by him and the BJP.

Related Topics

Chandigarh / election / political development

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.