HC seeks justification from AAP govt in Punjab for starting free pilgrimage scheme at State expense 

December 02, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government over its recently launched ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana’, and has sought a reply seeking a justification for the free pilgrimage scheme being offered at the State’s expense.

A Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta on Saturday issued the notice to the Punjab government following a Public Interest Litigation plea filed by Parvinder Singh Kittna, a social activist from Hoshiarpur.

H.C. Arora, counsel for the petitioner, said the court also issued notices on the petitioner’s request for a stay on the scheme, adding that the petitioner has challenged it because it is a “waste of taxpayers’ money” and will not result in any development or welfare in the State.

The scheme, launched by the Punjab government on November 27, aims to facilitate pilgrims in their yatras to various holy places across the country and State. It will cost the State ₹40 crore over 13 weeks in the current financial year.

The plea states that the scheme is “against the letter and spirit” of the directions issued by the Supreme Court of India in a 2012 judgment titled “Union of India and Others Versus Rafique Shaikh Bhikan and Anr.”, where the apex court had, after taking note of the expenditure involved, directed the Central government at the time to reduce the Hajj subsidy for Muslim pilgrims, and eliminate it entirely within 10 years from the date of the judgement.

As per Mr. Arora, the High Court Bench has asked the State government to explain, by filing an affidavit before the date of the next hearing on December 12, as to how many people have placed a demand to the government for starting such a scheme. “The court also directed the government to justify the State expense for the scheme at a time when the youth of Punjab is crying for jobs and employment,” he added.

Mr. Arora also said that the court directed the government to explain why the ‘Tirath Yatra’ scheme has been restarted, when a similar scheme launched by the Punjab government in 2017 was withdrawn after a notice was issued by the High Court.