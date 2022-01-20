HC seeks ED response on bail plea by Chandrashekhar’s aid

She claims to be a victim in ₹200 cr. money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on the bail application by an associate of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a money laundering case.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice on the plea by Pinki Irani and granted two weeks to the agency to file its status report.Lawyer Yoginder Handoo, representing Ms Irani, contended that his client was brought from Mumbai to Delhi on November 25 and was shown to be arrested only on December 9.

He alleged that in the meantime, she was kept in a hotel room here with “guards” outside her room.

The trial court had rejected Ms. Irani’s bail plea in the ₹200-crore money laundering case on January 11, the lawyer informed.

The probe agency had earlier arrested Mr. Chandrashekhar, his actor wife Leena Maria Paul, and two associates in the case.

It had also recorded the statement of actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the matter.

In the bail petition, Ms. Irani has submitted that she has been roped in a “false and frivolous case” and the allegation of violation of provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering case against her is misconceived.

Her plea claimed that she admittedly has nothing to do with the alleged activity of Mr. Chandrasekhar.

She claimed she is a victim and Mr. Chandrasekhar exploited her for delivering gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez.