HC seeks Centre’s stand on pleas by 2006 Mumbai blast convict

New Delhi

18 November 2021 00:55 IST

He had sought information under RTI Act on police officers

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre on pleas by 2006 Mumbai train blast case convict challenging the rejection of his request under the Right to Information Act for information about the IPS officers involved in the investigation.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Central Public Information Officer of Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Personnel & Training on two petitions by Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddique who alleged corruption and violation of his human rights at the hands of the officials.

The petitioner, who is presently lodged in Nagpur jail and is represented by lawyer Arpit Bhargava, claimed that he was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death based on “false and fabricated evidence” by a court in Mumbai, which is yet to be confirmed by the Bombay HC.

‘Evidence fabricated’

He alleged that certain IPS officers, who had supervised the investigation, were directly or indirectly involved in the fabrication of evidence as well as giving sanction for prosecution without applying their mind. The petitioner stated that in September 2018, his request seeking a “copy of UPSC Form and all other documents attached with it and all documents related to appointment” of the 16 IPS officers was declined by the MHA on the ground that the disclosure was exempted under Section 8(1)(j) of RTI Act for being a personal information/unwarranted invasion of privacy of an individual.

The matter would be heard next on March 2.