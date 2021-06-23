HC reprimands Uttarakhand govt.

Nainital

23 June 2021 23:18 IST

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday reprimanded the State government for the manner in which it was preparing to deal with the possible third wave of COVID-19.

“Stop fooling us and tell us the truth. Don’t tell the Chief Justice that there is Ram Rajya in Uttarakhand and that we live in heaven. Show us the ground realities,” the High Court said.

