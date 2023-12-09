HC raps Maharashtra govt. for letting medicine budget lapse

December 09, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the Maharashtra government for not releasing or spending the entire budgetary allocation for procurement of drugs and medical equipment, citing that it was letting the amount lapse at the cost of the healthcare system.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor sought to know from the government what steps have been taken to spend the budgetary allocation, the reasons for not releasing the amount entirely in the past, and why they have not used the released sum.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions, including one initiated suo motu , raising concerns over the high number of deaths at government hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate General Birendra Saraf informed the bench that as per earlier orders, the government has now appointed a chief executive officer for the Maharashtra Medicines Procurement Authority, and that the process of issuing tenders to procure drugs and equipment has begun.

To this, the court said that it “hopes and trusts” that the process of procuring these items picks up pace now. “What we notice is that the budget allocated and sanctioned is not released entirely, and whatever amount is released is not spent. This seems to be a new trend with the government. But who is the ultimate sufferer?,” the court asked, adding: “We hope and trust that steps would be taken to spend the budget in its entirety, otherwise it lapses at the cost of the healthcare system.”

It directed the State government to file an affidavit by February 1, 2024, giving these details and informing how it was meeting the demands raised by hospitals across the State.

The Bench also directed the State government to expedite the recruitment to fill up vacancies at hospitals. “One-third of posts are still lying vacant in hospitals across the State. There is an urgent need to fill them,” the court said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.