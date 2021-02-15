HC quashes FIR against one of 2 sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput

FIR was filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to quash the FIR against Priyanka, sister of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but granted relief to Meetu Singh, another sister, in the case of alleged abetment to suicide.

A division bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and M.S. Karnik was hearing a plea filed by the sisters seeking to quash the FIR filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty at the Bandra police station

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, for the sisters, had argued there was no evidence against them. He said the medicines referred to by Ms. Chakraborty could have been referred to by then doctors through tele-medicines as per the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Ms. Chakraborty, contended that she knew of Sushant taking medicines and narcotic substances. After Ms. Chakraborty got to know that the medicines were prescribed by a doctor who Sushant had never consulted, she filed the complaint, he said.

The seven-page complaint mentions, “On June 8, 2020, Sushant showed her text messages exchanged with his sister Ms Singh and she was shocked to read that Ms Singh had sent him a list of medications to take. She explained to him that going by the seriousness of his condition and that he has been prescribed medicines who have examined him he should not take any other medication least of all prescribed by his sister who has no medical degree.”

They have been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 464 (making a false document, 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 474 (having possession of document) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act.