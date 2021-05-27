Other States

HC orders uniform rates for COVID tests

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday ordered for having uniform rates for various COVID-19 tests, including the Rapid Antigen Tests and RT-PCR, in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The court's directives came during a videoconference hearing by a Bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Karamjit Singh on the COVID-19 situation in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The Bench gave its directions noting that though the respective governments have been taking “appropriate measures” to manage the pandemic, certain issues need its intervention.

