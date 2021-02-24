HC orders Tripura to regularise services of SSA teachers

The order will benefit around 4,000 teachers working under School Education department

The Tripura High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to regularise the services of contractual teachers of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Akil A Kureshi and Justice S.G. Chattopadhyay delivered the judgment which would resolve an old issue of around 4,000 teachers working under the School Education department.

The Bench said all SSA teachers would be eligible to get regular pay scale after completion of five years from the date of their joining and they would be made permanent on completion of 10 years in service.

The teachers, however, would not receive any arrears payment, the court clarified.

Lawyers said the verdict was passed in connection with two Public Interest Litigation (PILs) petitions pending for final disposal for several years.

The contractual SSA teachers had been staging protests since 2016 to press their demand for regularisation.