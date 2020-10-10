HC orders CBI probe into Roshni land scam in J&K

Jammu

10 October 2020 07:29 IST

An estimated loss of ₹25,000 crore was caused to the state exchequer in the scam, says petitioner

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe into an alleged scam in the Roshni land scheme.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered the CBI probe into irregularities in the scheme.

The High Court has asked the CBI to take over the probe and file a status report every eight weeks.

Petitioner Ankur Sharma of IkkJutt Jammu organisation alleged that an estimated loss of ₹25,000 crore was caused to the state exchequer in the scam.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had in 2018 repealed the J&K State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, commonly known as the Roshni scheme.

The administration had also ordered a probe by the anti-corruption bureau into alleged instances of cornering high-value prime lands in Jammu and Srinagar cities by misusing the law.

The Anti Corruption Bureau of Jammu (Vigilance), which was investigating the matter so far, had registered 17 FIRs.