HC orders CBI probe into CRPF jawan’s death

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into the unnatural death of a CRPF jawan, hailing from West Bengal, at Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh in 2015.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Kaushik Chanda ordered the CBI to investigate the death of CRPF constable Suman Roy, a resident of Tribeni in Hooghly district of West Bengal, on a prayer by his mother.

‘Taken his life’

Roy’s body was found on the CRPF campus in Neemuch district on February 24, 2015.

The authorities had claimed that he had taken his own life.

The court directed CBI authorities to complete the probe within six months and submit a report before it.

‘Mental torture’

Alleging that her son was under tremendous physical and mental torture by his superior, the jawan’s mother Jyotshna Roy moved the high court seeking an impartial probe by a central agency into the death of her son, who was undergoing training at the Neemuch facility.

Her lawyer Sk. Mujibar Rahman claimed before the court that there is enough evidence to show that there were extraneous reasons for the death of Roy and as such an impartial investigation was required to be conducted into it.