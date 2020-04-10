Other States

HC order on vehicle use partially modified

A couple on a scooter in Bhubaneswar amid curbs.

Relief for senior citizens, doctors

In a partial modification of its Thursday’s order on the use of two-wheelers during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Orissa High Court on Friday made it clear that only “senior citizens” and “handicapped persons” are allowed to use their vehicles to go to marketplaces for the purchase of essential items like vegetables, fruits, grocery items and medicines.

“The police authorities shall also give relaxation in mobility of doctors and health workers on production of their identification and certificates,” said a Division Bench of the High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Kumari Sanju Panda and Justice Biswanath Rath on Friday following an appeal made by the State government seeking a clarification on the High Court’s Thursday order.

The High Court on Thursday had diluted the government’s blanket ban on use of vehicles, saying that the government should first come out with a composite plan on availability of essential commodities locally before imposing a ban on the use of vehicles. The court had also restrained the police from collecting fines from vehicle users until the third count of default.

