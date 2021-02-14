HC notice on woman activist’s arrest

CHANDIGARH

14 February 2021 00:45 IST

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a complaint through anonymous emails alleging illegal confinement of a woman labour rights activist by Haryana Police, who was arrested on January 12. Justice Arun Tyagi has issued notice of motion to the Haryana government, which has been accepted by Additional Advocate General Ranvir Singh Arya. The matter has been listed for February 24.

Justice Tyagi pointed out that complaints on February 6 and 8 were received through emails regarding illegal confinement of the activist and under orders of Justice Jaswant Singh have been treated as criminal writ petition and ordered to be listed on judicial side.

The 23-year-old activist was arrested by the Sonipat police on January 12 on charges including attempt to murder.

