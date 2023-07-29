HC grants bail to man accused of murdering girlfriend and chopping up her body

July 29, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to a man accused of murdering his girlfriend, whom he was living with, and then chopping her body into pieces.

A single Bench of Justice Amit Borkar was hearing a bail plea filed by Hanumant Shinde, a Pune resident accused of killing Rojina Pansare alias Kavita Choudhury in 2021.

Mr. Shinde was living with Ms. Pansare, but the couple frequently quarrelled because of his refusal to marry her. Police alleged that, at about 8:00 p.m. on August 12, 2021, Mr. Shinde killed his girlfriend by throttling her and then locked the room. After three days, he allegedly returned to the room, cut up her body, put the body parts into two sacks, and threw them out at different locations.

The accused was arrested on August 24, 2021, and was charged under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), 302 (punishment for murder), and 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and The Arms Act.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan, appearing for Mr. Shinde, argued that the panchanama was inadmissible and that no blood stains were found at the alleged location of the murder. There was no DNA report to conclude that the body parts recovered were of the missing woman. She also argued that as the accused’s DNA sample did not match the DNA of the body parts that had been recovered, the case was based on circumstantial evidence.

The court noted on July 27, “Prima facie, the material on record against the applicant [Mr. Shinde] is not sufficient at this stage to warrant his further detention. He was arrested on August 24, 2021. The charges are yet to be framed. It is unlikely that the trial will be over in near future. On overall consideration of facts, the applicant has made out a case for release on bail.” The court granted him bail on a surety of ₹25,000.

