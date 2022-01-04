HC gives FB, WhatsApp more time to reply

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday gave more time to Facebook and WhatsApp to file replies to two notices issued to them by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) which has ordered a probe into the messaging app’s new privacy policy.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the Data Protection Bill is yet to be finalised and adjourned the proceedings to March 30.

“Till then the time to file replies to the June 4 and June 8, last year, notices issued by the CCI to the appellants (Facebook and WhatsApp) is extended,” the HC said. It was hearing appeals by Facebook and WhatsApp challenging an order by a single judge Bench dismissing their pleas against the probe ordered by the CCI into WhatsApp’s new privacy policy.

Additional Solicitor-General Aman Lekhi, appearing for the CCI, contended that the Data Protection Bill is “irrelevant” to this controversy.