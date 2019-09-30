HC gives CBI nod to file FIR against Rawat in sting video case

In a setback to former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday permitted the CBI to register an FIR against the Congress leader in connection with a 2016 sting video that purportedly showed him negotiating a deal to buy the support of rebel MLAs.

A Bench of Justice Dhulia gave the nod to the CBI to go ahead with its investigations in the case and lodge an FIR against Mr. Rawat after the agency submitted a report in a sealed cover on the preliminary inquiry.

Former Union Minister and senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Rawat, contended that the CBI’s preliminary inquiry report is invalid as the Rawat government, which was restored after an order of the Supreme Court, had decided through a Cabinet meeting to form an SIT to conduct an investigation in the case.

Citing the example of the S.R. Bommai case, Mr. Sibal said the Supreme Court has ruled that the decisions taken by the Governor during President’s Rule will be held unconstitutional.

However, Assistant Advocate General Rakesh Thapliyal, appearing for the government and the CBI, said that the accused cannot have the right to decide which agency will conduct an investigation against him.

‘Deep conspiracy’

Alleging a deep conspiracy in the case, Mr. Sibal said that a report from the Chandigarh lab on the authenticity of the sting CD was a proof in itself. He also presented before the court the details of an earlier conversation between Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat and Umesh Sharma, who allegedly conducted the purported sting operation.