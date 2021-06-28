HC dismisses plea against Jaipur Mayor’s suspension

‘State govt. decision not arbitrary’

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition filed by Somya Gurjar challenging her suspension as the Mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation earlier this month on charges of manhandling the local body’s Commissioner.

Upholding the decision for Ms. Gurjar’s suspension, a Vacation Bench comprising Justice Pankaj Bhandari and Justice C.K. Songara directed the Rajasthan government to expedite the judicial inquiry initiated against her and complete it within six months. The court held that the Mayor was not required to be heard before passing of suspension order.

The court also upheld the constitutional validity of Section 39 of the Rajasthan Municipalities Act, 2009, which empowers the State government to suspend a Mayor. The State government had suspended Ms. Gurjar and three municipal councillors — two of them elected on the BJP ticket — on June 6, saying their continuance in office could influence the judicial inquiry.

‘Move without malice’

“We are of the considered view that the decision has been taken after due deliberation and application of mind. After considering the preliminary inquiry report, the decision cannot be said to have been passed arbitrarily or with malice,” the Bench observed in its 31-page order.

The Congress government had appointed BJP leader Sheel Dhabhai as the interim Mayor after Ms. Gurjar's suspension.