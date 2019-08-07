HC dismisses former CMs’ plea

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday dismissed the pleas of former Chief Ministers Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Vijay Bahuguna seeking review of its order to the State government to recover market-rate rents from them for overstaying in their official bungalows.

‘Devoid of merit’

A Bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice R.C. Khulbe turned down their pleas, saying they are devoid of merit and not legally sustainable.

“The time taken in the review proceedings will not affect the duration of six months from the date of the order (May 3, 2019) within which the respondents were directed to pay rent dues as per market rate,” said Kartikeya Hari Gupta, the counsel for a Dehradun-based NGO, which had moved the court for recovery of rents from the former CMs.

Both former Chief Ministers had argued before the court that before computing the rent dues, they should have been heard by the State.

Countering their argument, Mr. Gupta told the court that this ground was completely false and baseless as their counsel were not only heard but specifically asked during the arguments if they wanted to reply on the computation of rent.