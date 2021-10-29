HC directs Aryan Khan, 2 others to execute bond of ₹1 lakh

Mumbai

29 October 2021 18:24 IST

They were granted bail on Thursday

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to execute a bond of ₹ 1 lakh with one or more sureties in order to be released from jail in the drug case busted on a cruise.

On Thursday, a single Bench of Justice Nitin Sambre granted bail to all the three and uploaded the order on Friday with bail conditions.

The five-page order states:

“Each of the Applicants/Accused shall execute P. R. Bond of Rs. 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount. They shall not indulge in any activity similarly registered against them for offences under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act. Applicants/Accused shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication.

“They shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the Hon’ble Special Court (established under the NDPS Act). They shall neither personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence. They shall surrender their passport before the Special Court immediately. They shall not make any statement regarding the aforesaid proceedings pending before the Special Court in any form of media i.e. print media, electronic media etc. including social media. They shall not leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge for NDPS. They shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to mark their presence.”

The court started hearing arguments in the matter on Tuesday.

Mr. Khan, 23 and Mr. Merchant, 26, will be released from the Arthur Road Jail and Ms. Dhamecha, 39, from the Byculla jail after furnishing the bond before the court.

Actor Juhi Chawla is reported to be present in the special court to stand surety for Mr. Khan.