HC defers Lalu’s bail plea hearing

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s bail plea hearing in a fodder scam case till December 11.
His lawyer Kapil Sibal and the prosecuting agency, the CBI, differed on the time he spent in judicial custody, prompting the court to direct the rival parties to verify their claims with the lower court and adjourn the hearing. Mr. Sibal contended that the former Bihar Chief Minister completed over 42 months in judicial custody, which is more than half the punishment handed down by the trial court in the Dumka treasury case. The CBI claimed he had only spent 34 months in jail in three other cases. The court also fixed December 4 as the date for hearing of a case involving Prasad’s alleged misuse of facilities at RIMS.
