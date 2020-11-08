Other StatesNew Delhi 08 November 2020 23:46 IST
HC declines to interfere with tribunal order
The Delhi High Court has declined to interfere with an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) here allowing the Indian Air Force (IAF) to go ahead with the disciplinary proceedings against two of its officers for their alleged role in the ‘friendly fire’ incident of an IAF Mi-17 helicopter at Budgam after the Balakot strikes last year.
Appeal by officers
The court’s decision came on appeals made by Wing Commander Shyam Naithani, who was senior air traffic controller, and Group Captain Suman Roy Chowdhury, who was chief operations officer, at the Srinagar Air Force Station when the incident took place on February 27, 2019.
