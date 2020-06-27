HC declines petition on incoming calls

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined a petition seeking directions to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the Department of Telecommunications to ensure that operators do not block incoming services of subscribers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that courts cannot do charity at the cost of others as telecom companies also need money.

The plea had contended that telecom companies’ action of blocking incoming calls and messages on account of failure to recharge subscription is causing grave hardship to people who cannot afford to spend money on it in the prevailing circumstances.