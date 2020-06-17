HC cautions staff on using social media

JAIPUR

17 June 2020 23:47 IST

Desist from commenting on posts against govt.: Rajasthan HC

The Rajasthan High Court has cautioned judicial officers and court staff to act in a responsible manner while using social media platforms. It asked them to desist from forwarding, liking, disliking and commenting upon any posts which were against the policies of the government and the High Court administration.

A standing order issued by the Registrar-General on Monday stated that the judicial officers and court staff were expressing opinions on social media on the matters to which “they have no concern whatsoever”. They were also commenting on the posts which were not only scandalous and derogatory, but also sensational, it said.

Official hours

The judicial officers and court staff were accessing social media during office hours, which was not only affecting the working but also diminishing the dignity and reputation of the entire system, the order stated.

Advertising

Advertising

“The policies of the government and the High Court administration are also being commented upon. The official communications are being forwarded unauthorisedly on social media platforms which amounts to a breach of official confidentiality,” said the order. It pointed out that this practice amounted to misconduct under the Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1971, and would attract disciplinary action. The Registrar-General said no official communication should be forwarded on social media except when required as a part of bona fide discharge of duty.