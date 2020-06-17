HC cautions staff on using social media

The Rajasthan High Court has cautioned judicial officers and court staff to act in a responsible manner while using social media platforms. It asked them to desist from forwarding, liking, disliking and commenting upon any posts which were against the policies of the government and the High Court administration.
A standing order issued by the Registrar-General on Monday stated that the judicial officers and court staff were expressing opinions on social media on the matters to which “they have no concern whatsoever”. They were also commenting on the posts which were not only scandalous and derogatory, but also sensational, it said.
Official hours
The judicial officers and court staff were accessing social media during office hours, which was not only affecting the working but also diminishing the dignity and reputation of the entire system, the order stated.
“The policies of the government and the High Court administration are also being commented upon. The official communications are being forwarded unauthorisedly on social media platforms which amounts to a breach of official confidentiality,” said the order. It pointed out that this practice amounted to misconduct under the Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1971, and would attract disciplinary action. The Registrar-General said no official communication should be forwarded on social media except when required as a part of bona fide discharge of duty.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath