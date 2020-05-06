HC cancels temporary bail of Hari Sankaran in ILFS case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday cancelled the temporary bail granted to Hari Sankaran, 66, former vice-chairman of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (ILFS).

A single judge Bench of Justice C.V. Bhadang through video conferencing directed the sessions court to decide his main bail application in six weeks.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) counsel Hiten Venegavkar had moved HC stating that Mr. Sankaran’s bail application was premature as HC had stayed it’s own order of quashing criminal proceedings against him and others auditors for eight weeks.

On April 22, a division bench of HC quashed and set aside all criminal proceedings that SFIO had initiated against auditors BSR Associates and Deloitte Haskins & Sells stating that there appeared to be “non-application of mind” in the manner in which Centre had directed SFIO to initiate prosecution within 30 hours of receiving a report running into over 30,000 pages.

On April 28, Mr. Sankaran was granted temporary bail for a period of eight weeks by the trial court on furnishing a surety of ₹50,000 by the lower court.

HC had previously also mentioned that the trial court had yet to take cognisnce of SFIO’s report and noted that “the court may not have the power to remand and detention”.

Meanwhile, another single judge Bench of Justice Bharati Dangre rejected the medical bail plea filed by Karunakaran Ramchand, 64, former MD of ILFS Transport Networks arrested in June 2019 on charges of alleged money laundering. His bail application was also rejected by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in August 2019.

Justice Dangre noted there is no immediate threat to his health and the report submitted by Taloja prison where he is currently lodged suggests that all precautions are taken to prevent COVID-19.