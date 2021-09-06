HC asks Varavara Rao to surrender back to jail on Sept. 25

MUMBAI

06 September 2021

An accused in Bhima Koregaon caste violence, he was granted interim medical bail on Feb. 22

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Telugu poet Varavara Rao, 81, to surrender back to the Taloja Central Jail on September 25. It posted the matter for hearing on September 27

Mr. Rao, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence, was granted interim medical bail on February 22 for six months on a cash bond of ₹ 50,000 by a Division Bench of justices S.S. Shinde and Manish Pitale. Due to delay in obtaining a solvency certificate, he was released on March 6. From then on, he has been residing with his wife P. Hemalatha at Malad East. The bail expired on September 5.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Mr. Rao, informed a division bench of Justices Shinde and N.J. Jamadar that Mr. Rao was living in a rented flat with his wife. His plea urged the court to allow him to reside in Hyderabad with his family instead of Mumbai.

Mr. Rao seeks an extension on the grounds that he takes 13 medicines daily for neurological problems, cholesterol, blood pressure, prostate, acidity, gastroesophageal reflux, constipation, cardiac issues and pain relief. He has been suffering from constant headaches, known as cluster headaches and needs further examination and constant supervision. A neurologist at Jaslok Hospital said he has asymptomatic Parkinson’s ailment and has retention problems, movement disorders with tremors and gait instability.