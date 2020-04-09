HC allows Pune man to travel to Assam by road

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, hearing a case via a videoconference, said a petitioner, who wants to attend his father’s last rites in Assam during the lockdown, can travel from Pune by road after the Union government approved it.

Binny Dholani had written to Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari on April 5 seeking permission to travel to Lanka in Assam to attend his father’s last rites.

He sought directions to the Pune District Collector and the ministries of Home Affairs, Civil Aviation, and Road Transport and Highways to allow him to either fly to Guwahati on a cargo flight or to travel by any other means possible from Pune to Assam.

On Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Union of India, said the petitioner’s request to fly to Assam cannot be accommodated, but if Mr. Dholani desired to travel by road, he has instructions from the authorities concerned to permit it. He said necessary instructions will be given to the Pune Collectorate and steps will be taken to facilitate Mr. Dholani’s travel by road.

The petitioner’s lawyer said he would intimate the Advocate Solicior General in the next few days if his client wishes to travel by road before April 15. He sought some time as Mr. Dholani’s mother is also unwell and is required to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Justice A.K. Menon ordered all authorities to permit Mr. Dholani to travel by road if he desires. The court also said once he decides, the petitioner is directed to convey the route he intends to take so that the authorities are aware of the points of exit from and entry to States to enable him to reach Lanka.