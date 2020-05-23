HC allows AMC to intervene in plea seeking price cap on N95 masks

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) to intervene in the plea filed seeking a price cap on sale of N95 masks.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Anjali Damania and journalist Sucheta Dalal through senior advocate Mihir Desai on the need to have a price cap on the masks used by medical practitioners to curb all malpractices.

Allowing the AMC to intervene, the court said, “having regard to the nature of controversy that has been projected before us, we are of the considered opinion that the opinion of medical consultants might be beneficial for due administration of justice.”

The court also granted time to Union of India to file it’s affidavit in the matter by May 27 and adjourned the matter for hearing on May 29.