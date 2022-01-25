Hazare alleges ₹25,000 cr. scam in sale of sugar mills

He writes to Amit Shah for probe

Social activist Anna Hazare has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge into the alleged ₹25,000 crore “scam” in the selling of cooperative sugar mills in Maharashtra and their purchase at “throwaway prices”.

In his letter to Mr. Shah, Mr. Hazare requested that a high-power committee be set up under a retired judge of the Supreme Court to probe the alleged scam.

“We have been agitating against the sale of sugar mills in connivance with politicians at negligible value since 2009 and against irregularities in cooperative financial institutions. In 2017, we had filed a complaint in Mumbai, and one DIG-rank officer was appointed to investigate the complaint," Mr. Hazare wrote.

Closure report

He added that after two years, a closure report was submitted saying no irregularities were detected.

“If the Maharashtra government is not ready to act against a scam worth ₹25,000 crore, then who will take the action?” the veteran anti-corruption activist questioned.

“We are of the view that it would be a good example if the Centre probes the sale of sugar mills in Maharashtra by setting up a high-level committee,” he said.