Haven't received resignation of Minister T.S. Singh Deo from panchayat department: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu
PTI Raipur July 17, 2022 13:37 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 13:37 IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he was yet to receive Minister T.S. Singh Deo's resignation from the panchayat department and that he learnt about the latter's move through media.

Mr. Singh Deo, locked in a turf war with Mr. Baghel in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, on Saturday resigned from the panchayat and rural development department.

Mr. Singh Deo will still remain the Minister for health and family welfare, medical education, twenty point implementation and commercial tax (GST) departments.

Asked about the development, Mr. Baghel told reporters that he learnt about the minister's move through media and after he receives the resignation letter, he will think over it.

“I have not spoken to him (Singh Deo). I tried to call him last night, but he could not be contacted," the CM said.

The Congress has called the state legislature party meeting at 7 pm on Sunday which will be held at the Chief Minister's official residence.

Discussions would be held on the July 18 presidential poll and the State Assembly's monsoon session scheduled to begin on July 20. The political situation after Mr. Singh Deo quit one department would also be discussed, a party leader here said.

Mr. Singh Deo had in his resignation letter to the CM claimed not a single house was built for homeless people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as funds were not allotted despite "repeated request".

In a four-page resignation letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Mr. Singh Deo cited various reasons, saying he was unable to fulfil the department's targets as per the vision of the Jan Ghoshna Patra (poll manifesto), given the "current scenario".

The political development in Chhattisgarh comes a year ahead of the Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled State. In the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, the Congress has 71 MLAs, BJP 14, while the JCC (J) and BSP have three and two members, respectively.

